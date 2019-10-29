Homeowner injures alleged burglar in west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a woman in her 50s was injured in a shooting during a burglary at a west Wichita home.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Garst.

Police tell KSN News that a homeowner was entering his home when he came to find three or four people inside. He fired his gun injuring a 50-year-old woman.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still conducting their investigation and are trying to find the other suspects.

