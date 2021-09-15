A week after Old Town club shooting, Wichita police still searching for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are still searching for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the man suspected in a shooting at Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of N. Mosley.

Keshawn Maurice Dawson

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 7. The shooting left 34-year-old Preston Spencer dead and five women injured.

Police said Dawson was kicked out of the club following a fight and escorted out by employees. He allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club on a sidewalk. He fired through the windows, striking the victims.

Police said Dawson had two Sedgwick County warrants and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at316-267-2111 or 911.

At 2:30 p.m., the Wichita Police Department and Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson will be having a press conference to speak about the club shooting.