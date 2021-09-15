A week after Old Town club shooting, Wichita police still searching for suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are still searching for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the man suspected in a shooting at Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of N. Mosley.

Keshawn Maurice Dawson

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 7. The shooting left 34-year-old Preston Spencer dead and five women injured.

Police said Dawson was kicked out of the club following a fight and escorted out by employees. He allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club on a sidewalk. He fired through the windows, striking the victims.

Police said Dawson had two Sedgwick County warrants and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at316-267-2111 or 911.

At 2:30 p.m., the Wichita Police Department and Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson will be having a press conference to speak about the club shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories