Wichita woman injured in a drive-by shooting

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting.

It happened Monday evening in the 1600 block of North Green Street.

A woman in her 30s sustained injuries to her shoulder. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

“The house was struck four times, and there were four individuals inside there. One counting the person that was injured, ” said Sgt. Joseph Springob.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and roads around the area will be blocked off during the investigation.

