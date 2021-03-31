Abilene man sentenced in attempted robbery that left 1 dead

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Abilene man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for the death of a Manhattan man during an attempted robbery.

Dylan Allan Hitsman was sentenced Tuesday in the November 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik, of Manhattan.

Prosecutors said Hitsman and three others robbed Zamecnik during an alleged marijuana sale. Zamecnik and another man were shot inside his car and he died later at a hospital.

Hitsman was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and four other charges.

Court cases against the other three suspects are ongoing.

