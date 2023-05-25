WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Abilene allege one man is to blame for two buildings being intentionally burned down and a burglary in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

A news release from the Abilene Police Department (APD) says on May 24, around 5:25 a.m., firefighters and police officers responded to a house fire in the 300 block of NE Eighth St. in Abilene.

Seven minutes later, at 5:32 a.m., a second fire was responded to in the 500 block of SE Sixth St. Investigators say they believe both fires were intentionally set, and the total loss between both fires is estimated to be over $100,000.

At 5:53 a.m., Dickinson County deputies responded to a burglary at Liberty Store in Abilene. The losses at that burglary are expected to be over $500.

APD says officers determined the burglary and both structure fires were all connected and allege they were committed by one person. He was located and taken into custody around 7:55 a.m. on suspicion of aggravated arson, criminal threat and burglary.