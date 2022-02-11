WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man Wichita police say allegedly opened fire at an Old Town nightclub is in court today for a preliminary hearing.

In October, a judge charged Keshawn Dawson with nine crimes, including first-degree murder. He was arrested on Oct. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Prosecutors say he fired several shots into Club Enigma in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2021. It followed an earlier disturbance inside the club. Dawson was forced to leave but later returned and opened fire through the windows into the club.

Thirty-four-year-old Preston Spencer died and six others were injured in the shooting.

KSN News will be in court for Dawson’s preliminary hearing.