WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An accused rapist made his first appearance in the 18th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, May 25.

Jimmy Jensen, 71, is being charged with the following:

Jimmy Jensen (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Rape; Offender is 18 or older, and the victim is less than 14 years of age

Aggravated criminal sodomy; Offender is 18 or older, and the victim is less than 14 years of age

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child; Offender is 18 or older, and the victim is less than 14 years of age

Jensen’s bond is set at $500,000.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, June 6.