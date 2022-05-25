WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An accused rapist made his first appearance in the 18th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, May 25.
Jimmy Jensen, 71, is being charged with the following:
- Rape; Offender is 18 or older, and the victim is less than 14 years of age
- Aggravated criminal sodomy; Offender is 18 or older, and the victim is less than 14 years of age
- Aggravated indecent liberties with a child; Offender is 18 or older, and the victim is less than 14 years of age
Jensen’s bond is set at $500,000.
His next court date is scheduled for Monday, June 6.