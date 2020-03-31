Woman and 9-year-old girl found shot to death in south Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they found two dead after responding to a welfare check around 4:30 p. m. Monday near 45th St. South and Seneca.
Upon arrival, police said they found a woman and a 9-year-old girl shot and killed in a home.
The investigation is ongoing.
KSN News has been in contact with Wichita police. We hope to learn more today.
