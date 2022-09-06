WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Court documents have shed more light on the death of a man whose body was found in Butler County in 2010.

Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, on Aug. 1 in connection to the death of 19-year-old German Clerici. Kristopher and Candace are both former Wichita residents.

Kristopher Valadez was charged with second-degree murder and Candace was charged with aiding a felon. The two were arrested in South Carolina at the end of July. They were brought back to Wichita in August. They are currently free on bond.

Clerici’s mother reported him missing in Feb. 2010. She told police she had not heard from him for the last few days of January, and said his car was missing as well.

An affidavit says a few days later, his body was found in a culvert east of Augusta in Butler County with what forensic scientists say was a gunshot wound to the face. He was identified by his drivers license that was in his wallet in his pocket.

Clerici’s car was found in Wichita on June 8, 2010. An investigation found the car had not been moved in months. Clerici’s personal property was still in the car.

The affidavit says a friend of Clarici’s told officers Valadez said they killed him. The affidavit says Valadez told them, “We did it, we killed Jersey. (Clerici)”

Kristopher Valadez told officers he accidentally shot Clerici in the face. The affidavit says Valadez was sitting on an ottoman when Clarici was shot.

According to the affidavit, Kristopher Valadez said they were not going to call 911 because he had marijuana plants growing in the basement, and he was worried about police intervention.

The affidavit says Kristopher Valadez told the others in the house, “if they did not help him clean up and dispose of the body, there would be another body to get rid of.”

Valadez said the shooting was accidental.

The affidavit says they put Clarici’s body in a tub and drove to a bridge, where they dumped him. They did not wear shoes to dump his body, so they did not leave any shoeprints.

The homicide remained unsolved until Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey had investigators take a fresh look at it last year. He says they discovered some new information, prompting more interviews and the discovery of new evidence.

Kristopher and Candace Valadez will be back in court at a later date.