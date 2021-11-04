Affidavit: Priest who possessed ‘hundreds’ of child porn images will be allowed to stay with Kansas family member

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) — A Roman Catholic priest facing child pornography charges in Rhode Island was released on an unsecured bond and will be allowed to travel to Kansas to stay with a family member while he awaits trial.

The Rev. James W. Jackson made an initial appearance in federal court in Providence on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the 66-year-old Jackson was arrested by state police after a court-authorized search warrant was executed at St. Mary’s church and rectory in Providence, where he served. The IP address from the church rectory was allegedly used multiple times between Sept. 26 and Oct. 17, 2021, to view and share videos consistent with child sexual abuse material. An on-scene forensic preview of a two-terabyte external digital storage device allegedly belonging to Jackson was found to contain videos to include prepubescent females, including infants and toddlers, engaged in various sexual acts.

An email seeking comment was left with Jackson’s attorney.

Jackson will be required to have electronic monitoring. He was a former priest who worked in Colorado as recently as July before moving to Rhode Island.

KSN News reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island to find out where Jackson may be staying.



