Affidavit released against man charged with stabbing a Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New information in the case against Wade Dunn. Dunn is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the stabbing of a 28-year-old Wichita woman back on Sept. 23. The stabbing happened near 17th and Doreen.

Court documents show that the victim told police she was loading laundry in her car when a man later identified as Wade Dunn ran up to her with a knife in his hand. He stabbed her, and she fell to the ground. Dunn continued to stab her, and she pleaded with him saying, “I am a mother, please don’t do this, please stop.”

The suspect stopped and ran off. The victim attempted to call 911 with her cell phone, but it was covered in blood. She ran to nearby homes to get help. A neighbor, who was sleeping, woke up and called 911. Police arrived and learned the victim’s baby was inside her home. The baby was not harmed. She was taken to the hospital, and a nurse counted 30 separate wounds across the victim’s body.

On the same day of the attack, a neighbor reported to police that she watched surveillance video and saw the suspect throw items in a storm drain outside her home. Two officers arrived a found a black t-shirt with the logo for Factory 233 and a bent fillet knife in the drain. Two days later on Sept. 25, an officer located another home who had a security video of the attack. In the video, the suspect was seen walking from the east to the west. He looked over his shoulder and ran up the victim’s driveway. The attack lasted about 17 seconds.

Police released portions of the video and the Factory 233 shirt asking for more information from the public.

On Sept. 27, another officer was contacted by a woman who told them the suspect in the case was Wade Dunn. Two other anonymous tips also said the suspect was Dunn. Police researched Dunn and learned he had an active warrant through the United States Marshal Service for failing to return to placement at Mirror, Inc. on Sept. 23. The officer went to Mirror, Inc. and began to review surveillance. Dunn was found leaving wearing the same Factory 233 shirt that was collected from the storm drain.

Dunn was located at a home in the 1000 block of South Main Street after police were tipped to his location. Wade’s shoes had a dried red substance on them, and he had multiple cuts on top of his right hand.

Right now, Dunn is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is a documented criminal street gang member.

