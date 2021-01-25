Affidavit: Teen posted video of setting of Kansas mall fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A court affidavit alleges a Kansas teenager posted a video on social media showing the setting of a blaze that heavily damaged a Topeka mall in December.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a tip provided the next day to Crime Stoppers led investigators to the video posted on messaging service Snapchat.

It led to the arrest of 18-year-old Joel Sink and two other youths.

They face charges that include arson tied to the Dec. 29 fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at the former White Lakes Mall in Topeka.

Snapchat is a messaging service in which users send each other texts, photos or videos that are usually scheduled to disappear after a few seconds.

