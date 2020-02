WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Winfield Police Department and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated robbery call at Graves Drug Store located at 905 Main Street in Winfield shortly after noon Tuesday.

An unidentified white male wearing a mask walked into the store and demanded merchandise. Any potential loss is under investigation. No injuries occurred during this incident. No immediate threat to the community is a concern.

The investigation is ongoing.