WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded over $300,000 in financial assistance to 159 victims of violent crime.

Awards were made in 71 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 88 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $317,933.39.

Kansas’ Crime Victims Compensation Board, administered by the Crime Victims Compensation Division of the Attorney General’s Office, determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant.

Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Some of the funding for these payments comes from court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program, call 785-296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website.