WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S. Greenwood, was damaged twice by vandals since early July.
According to Wichita Park & Recreation, the unit was stripped of copper during the week of July 4. Damage exceeded $25,000. It also meant no cooling during July’s 100-degree weather. And without cooling, the center couldn’t offer programming or rentals for an entire month.
A new unit was finally installed on August 8. However, it was vandalized within hours. Due to the damage, the community facility is shut down until late fall.
Wichita Park & Recreation said earlier this year the location had several glass windows shattered throughout the building. The park says over $65,000 will be spent on repairs.
Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson commented on the damage and said, “This is ridiculous!”
Wichita Park & Recreation urges anyone with tips on the vandal to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to report a crime and possibly receive a reward.