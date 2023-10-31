COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX21) — A repeat bank robbery suspect has been extradited back to Colorado Springs after being arrested in Kansas following a chase and shooting with officers.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was originally arrested in California for the robbery of two banks that occurred on the same day in Colorado Springs in August. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the tellers at a US Bank on Pikes Peak Avenue and a Key Bank on Hartsel Drive on Aug. 25 and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was subsequently arrested in San Bernardino, California, on Aug. 30 and extradited back to Colorado in September for booking into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on an elevated $100,000 bond. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the suspect was able to post bond and was released from jail within days of returning to Colorado.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, officers once again responded to a robbery at the Pikes Peak National Bank on North Academy Boulevard. A suspect demanded money from the teller and left with cash. Once the suspect was identified, a $250,000 warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of robbery.

On Monday, Oct. 23, detectives learned that the suspect had been involved in a carjacking and police chase in Pratt County, Kansas. CSPD said the incident escalated into an officer-involved shooting, and the suspect was injured. He survived the shooting and was later booked into jail by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured during the incident, CSPD said.