ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people were arrested after an SUV struck a Cowley County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol vehicle.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road, about one mile northeast of Arkansas City. The sheriff’s office says a corporal was outside of his vehicle talking to a driver during a traffic stop.

The driver of a red Saturn Vue didn’t slow down as it approached the traffic stop, struck the corporal’s patrol vehicle, and continued southbound. The corporal returned to his car and pursued the driver.

The driver lost control of the SUV and rolled it onto its side as he failed to negotiate the curve approaching 71st Road. The fire department and EMS at the scene treated four people who were.

The 20-year-old driver was taken into custody on suspicion of the following:

Driving while under the influence

Flee or attempt to elude

Three counts of criminal restraint

Duty of driver to report accident

No driver’s license

No proof of insurance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Reckless driving

A 22-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 23-year-old passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The fourth passenger in the car was released at the scene. The Cowley County Sheriff’s corporal was not injured.