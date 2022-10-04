LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Lawrence man, known to police for frequently fleeing authorities, caught a charge this week beyond any high-speed pursuit.

Steven Carl Drake II, 47, now faces one count of attempted first-degree murder related to a September shooting.

The arrest happened at the Douglas County Circuit Courthouse, where Drake appeared in court Monday for a separate case involving felony fleeing.

According to court documents, authorities claim they’ve connected him to an attempted hit from one week before.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Carlos Andrade awoke shortly before 11 p.m. to what sounded like gunshots.

“As soon as I heard it, I jumped out of bed, just trying to figure out what happened. I went to the window. And all that I could hear and see was — it was a black muscle car driving off super fast,” Andrade said.

“We heard sirens, and I could see just the blue and red flashing on the street. So I got up to look out the window, and the street was blocked off,” Andrade said.

Authorities identified the suspect and tracked him to the area of Woodlawn Elementary in Lawrence near Fifth and Elm streets. The vehicle took off, and officers pursued, calling off the chase near U.S. Highway 40.

Court documents indicate that Drake is the person who fired the shots. Out on bond for a separate fleeing charge from June, Drake is also known to police for allegedly leading an officer in pursuit during a February snowstorm in Lawrence. In that case, he also faces a possession of methamphetamine charge.

But in this new first-degree attempted murder charge, prosecutors have not yet shared what may have motivated Drake’s action – laying out the argument he intended to shoot a person, hitting multiple vehicles instead.

FOX4 is in the process of receiving a full version of the filed affidavit.

Drake is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.