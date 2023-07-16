LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect in a deadly Liberal shooting has been arrested.

According to the Liberal Police Department, they received a call around 2:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of gunshots at Capital Sports Bar in the 700 block of S. Kansas Ave.

Officers found two gunshot victims and an alleged suspect at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

Both victims were taken to an area medical center. One of the victims later died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, the Liberal Police Department asks you to please call them at 620-626-0150.