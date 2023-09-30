WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A disturbance with shots fired in Newton Friday led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A news release from the Newton Police Department says officers responded to the 600 block of SE Fourth St. Friday around 8:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired.

An investigation, the release says, found a man and a woman were arguing when another man intervened, prompting a physical altercation. A third man retrieved a handgun from a house and threatened to kill two of the people involved.

Police say the man then fired two shots toward the woman, both of which missed. He then confronted one of the other men, who punched him, causing another shot to be fired. It did not hit anyone.

The man with the gun, a 21-year-old, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal threat, criminal discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct and drug offenses.

The case will be presented to the Harvey County Attorney’s Office. An investigation is ongoing.