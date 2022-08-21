KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the two girls taken from a homicide scene Sunday afternoon have been found and are safe.

Officers located the 4-year-old and her 7-year-old sister about two hours after the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER alert about their disappearance. Police said they girls were found at a relative’s home.

Investigators said the girls’ father, 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, left the crime scene with his daughters.

Police found Owsley’s car, but he is not yet in custody.

Jordan Maurice Owsley | Source: Kansas City Police

Investigators said 27-year-old Jordan Maurice Owsley took his two daughters from a homicide scene near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the victim of the homicide as 38-year-old Marvin Williams.

Owsley is described as 5’5″, and weighs 140 pounds.

Investigators believe he has a firearm with him.

Call 9-1-1 if you see Owsley or the car.