Amber Alert issued for Nebraska children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Kansas for 2 children from Tekemah, Nebraska who are believed to be traveling into Kansas.

The Nebraska State Patrol contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 10:22 a.m. Monday requesting the alert.

The NSP indicated that two victims, 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza had been forcibly taken by 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter in Tekemah, Nebraska. During their investigation, they received information that indicated Leichleiter may be traveling southbound Highway 81 into Kansas in a white 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska plates 31-F325.

The suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed. Call 911 immediately if you see the vehicle or the suspect.

Suspect Tanner Joel Leichleiter is a 30-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 165 lbs.

Marco is a 7-year-old with Brown hair and Brown eyes. Isaac is 4-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tekamah, Nebraska is in the northeast portion of the state.

