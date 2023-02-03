WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced the driver in a fatal crash to more than 16 years in prison.

The crash happened on Thanksgiving Day 2021 at 13th and Hillside. Police said a large pickup rear-ended a small SUV waiting at the 13th Street and Hillside stoplight. The SUV rolled over, killing 65-year-old LeRoy Grim of Wichita and critically injuring a 67-year-old passenger.

Garett Meyers of Andover was charged in the case. In December, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery while driving under the influence.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County District Court Judge Sean Hatfield sentenced Meyers to 200 months in prison, 16.6 years.