ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover.

At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to Summerfield Senior Living apartments at 420 N. Lioba for a report of an assault. The apartments are near Central and Andover Road.

Tristan Weir (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Butler County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The suspect, a great-grandson of the victim, was located around 21st and Oliver hours later. Weir was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for observations.

“During the investigation, we learned that she had just picked up a 23-year-old white male, a relative, from the jail,” said Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan on Sunday. “He had been in jail for the past year and brought him here.”

Once Weir is released, he will be transported to the Butler County Jail. No word on what charges he will face.