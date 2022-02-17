WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a second man in connection with a shooting in the Dillons parking lot at 21st and Maize Road one week ago.

Diego Briceno (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police booked 28-year-old Diego Briceno into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery; reckless bodily harm with a deadly weapon, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and distribution of certain hallucinogens. Police say Briceno lives near Pawnee and Maize, but they arrested him at an attorney’s office on East First Street.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, two cars backed into parking stalls on the eastside of the 21st and Maize Dillons. Police say the people in the vehicles were meeting for a drug transaction. At some point, shots were fired between the two cars.

Iman Foye (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Two men in one of the cars were shot. A 21-year-old has critical injuries and, at last check, is still in the hospital. Iman Foye, 18, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was also hit. Police arrested him Sunday after he was released from the hospital. Foye has already bonded out of jail.

Police believe Briceno was the only person in the other vehicle. They say he ran into the neighborhood east of the Dillons. They had been searching for him since the shooting.