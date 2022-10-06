Deputies search the maximum security pod at the Sedgwick Co. Jail for contraband. (Photo courtesy Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they have conducted another shakedown at the jail.

It is the third shakedown in the search for contraband conducted in the past few weeks.

The latest search was conducted in the maximum security pod by deputies from Detention, Judicial, Investigations, and Professional Standards.

The sheriff’s office tells KSN News they found two pieces of metal in the dayroom. They say the pieces came from an inmate’s tablet. However, deputies were not able to determine which inmate they belonged to.

A search over the weekend revealed two shanks, a rope, a USB charging cord, and a 4-inch by 6-inch hole in a window.

Inmates found with contraband can face charges from the district attorney’s office. They can also be placed on disciplinary detention if they have violated facility rules.

Disciplinary detention includes inmate’s personal property being collected and stored, the inmate only being allowed to purchase personal hygiene items from the commissary, having their visitation limited, and time out of their cell restricted, according to the sheriff’s office. Every inmate does have a right to a due process hearing before being placed in disciplinary detention.