GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to an alleged aggravated kidnapping in Garden City.

On Monday, the GCPD arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the case.

According to the GCPD, officers responded to the north part of Garden City Sunday for the report of an aggravated burglary.

Officers say they learned that a man entered a home without permission and was involved in a physical altercation with a woman known to him.

On Wednesday, the GCPD arrested the man on suspicion of:

Aggravated burglary

Stalking

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of domestic battery

Aggravated endangerment of a child

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated battery

Aggravated intimidation of a witness

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.