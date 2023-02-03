This story has been updated to reflect the correct county Arkansas City is in. We regret the error.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) says it found a possible credit card skimmer on a gas pump in Arkansas City.

A news release from the ACPD says on Jan. 23, ACPD was notified that local residents had fallen victim to fraudulent activities in their bank accounts. An investigation found the comprised information was used in Oklahoma, and it was unknown how thieves accessed the accounts.

On Thursday, a local bank told police of more potentially compromised bank accounts. The news release says it was found that a possible credit card skimmer was located on a gas pump at the Casey’s in Arkansas City.

If you were a victim in Arkansas City, please get in touch with the ACPD to make a police report.

If you think your card could have been skimmed, check your bill or account regularly for fraudulent charges.

If you find anything unknown or unusual, contact your credit card issuer immediately to alert them of the theft and to cancel your card.