Arc of Sedgwick County says light display vandalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arc of Sedgwick County said one of their light displays was vandalized over the weekend.
A black box containing the lights controller for the Singing Bulbs was taken along with a sound amplifier and FM transmitter.
“We are frustrated and saddened that theft and vandalism continue to affect The Arc’s Lights,” the organization said on Facebook.
The Arc said the lights are continuing to shine.
Last year, vandals targeted the display twice. Someone cut the power and stole a junction box. Another time, a thief pulled the cords.
