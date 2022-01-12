Argument in south Wichita leads to one person shot, another injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An argument that happened in south Wichita Wednesday led to one person getting shot, and another person being injured.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 911 received a call around 6 p.m. for a shooting in the 1800 block of S Greenwood.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in his lower right leg. Police started providing medical treatment until EMS got to the scene.

The suspect fled the scene.

At the same time, Wichita police say they received calls regarding a car that had been “driving badly” and possibly involved in a wreck.

According to Wichita police, they responded to the area of the possible wreck and were able to start tracking the suspect.

Wichita police officers received information that the suspect had driven himself to the Sedgwick County Jail, where officers were able to find him and take him into custody. He had unknown injuries.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to be released later tonight, Jan. 12, according to Wichita police.

According to Sergeant Brian Mock, the two involved knew each other.

“This was an argument between two people that knew each other. So, we don’t believe it that had anything to do with anybody out in the public or that it was a random event,” said Sgt Mock.