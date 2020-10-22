Arizona man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old man from Monahan, Arizona pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving 11.5 pounds of pure methamphetamine from Phoenix to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Sergio Martinez-Carlos pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking. In his plea, he admitted the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office stopped him and discovered the drugs hidden in his vehicle.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 19, 2021. He could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. McAllister commended the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Andrusak for their work on the case.

