Arizona man pretends to have Down syndrome, hires care workers to change his diapers, bathe him

Paul Anthony Menchaca. (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (KSNW) - An Arizona man has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse and three counts of fraud after he pretended to have Down syndrome and posed as his mother to hire caregivers to take care of him.

Phoenix 12 News reports Paul Anthony Menchaca, 30, of Maricopa County, posted an ad on Carelinx.com to find care workers.

In the ad, Menchaca posed as his "mother Amy" and claimed to need help caring for her son. "Amy" said Menchaca had Down syndrome and needed his diapers changed and also needed help bathing.

The first care worker responded to Menchaca's ad in May. Phoenix 12 News reports that care worker bathed and changed Menchaca's diaper multiple times and according to court documents, Menchaca would become sexually aroused each time he was given a bath and his diaper was changed.

A second care worker took over Menchaca's care in July after being referred by the first care worker. That care worker had a similar experience with Menchaca. A third care worker then took over and again had a similar experience.

All three victims reportedly only communicated with Menchaca's "mother" when care orders were made through text messages. And all victims were paid in cash by Menchaca.

In September, one of the care workers became suspicious of Menchaca and followed him to his home where his real parents were and found out Menchaca, in fact, did not have Down syndrome and did not require care.

Upon further investigation, Menchaca was charged with five counts of sexual abuse and three counts of fraud.

He is being held on $15,000 bond.