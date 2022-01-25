Ark City Police arrest 2 Wichita men in fake money case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita men are in the Cowley County Jail in connection to an ongoing counterfeiting and fake ID investigation in Arkansas City.

The Arkansas City Police Department warned businesses last week that fake $50 and $100 bills were being passed in the community. Police said the bills being used were smaller than actual U.S. currency. They also said they saw false IDs being used throughout the city to secure transactions and pass a fake check.

On Saturday, the investigation took police to an Ark City hotel, the Super 8 by Wyndham, 3228 N. Summit St. Police got a report that a man had rented a room using a paper ID that was later determined to be fake. Officers located and arrested Matthew Duane Albrecht, 30, and Aaron Scott Gramke, 38, both of Wichita.

Albrecht was booked on suspicion of two felony counts each of identity fraud and making false information, as well as one misdemeanor count of theft of property or services. His bond was set at $15,000.

Gramke was booked on suspicion of one felony count each of counterfeiting, identity theft and making false information, as well as one misdemeanor count of theft of property totaling less than $1,500 in value. His bond was set at $25,000.

At last check, both men remained in jail.

If you have information about counterfeiting in Ark City, call the police at 620-441-4444 or 620-441-6601. Specifically, anyone who recently has received a check from a “Jared Brown” should call Detective Lt. Jason Legleiter at 620-441-4435.

If you want to remain anonymous, contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-442-7777 in Arkansas City or 620-221-7777 in Winfield.

Additionally, the Arkansas City Police Department now offers the ability to “Submit a Tip” anonymously by clicking here.