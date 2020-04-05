Ark City Police ask public to keep distance from station during armed standoff

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ark City Police are asked citizens to remain at least two blocks away from the police station Sunday while they dealt with an armed stand-off.

The police department issued a statement on the Arkansas City Police Department Facebook just before 2 p.m. Sunday, emploring residents to keep a distance away from the area near A Street and Third Street, and from Washington Avenue to Walnut.

The City of Arkansas updated heir post on Facebook, saying at around 3:30 p.m. that the “suspect is “now safely in custody,” and that the “situation’s under control.”

More details to come on KSN and KSN.com