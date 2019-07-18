Ark City police seeking suspect in recent shooting

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ark City Police Department is seeking a male suspect in connection with a shooting incident Saturday night.

The shooting took place in the north 500 block of B Street. That’s where police say they responded to shots fired at 10:004 p.m. Saturday.

No one was at the scene when police arrived but said several witnesses confirmed that a man had fired at least one shot toward a local residence

Witness tell police a man, later identified as Stony Lee Graham, drove a blue Dodge pickup truck with two motorcycles in the back to the front yard of the residence, exited the truck and begun arguing with unknown persons at the home.

After the gunshot, witnesses say the truck left the area headed northbound from B street.

Grahams’s truck was found and impounded by police on Tuesday outside the Agri-Business Building a little over a mile away from the shooting. Graham was not with the vehicle when it was found.

Anyone with information that could help police to locate Graham is urged to contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report.

An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.

A defendant’s guilt or innocence is to be determined by a court of law.