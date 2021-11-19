Ark City police warn of uptick in counterfeit bills

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City police are warning of an increase in counterfeit money and are letting residents know to keep a close eye on the money they get from a sale.

“We encourage residents and businesses to take a few extra seconds to examine money that is

passed during a transaction,” said Police Chief Eric Burr.

Police say they predominantly see fake $20 bills. These bills all have the same serial number on them and are clearly marked on the bill as “COPY MONEY.”

Anyone with information about those responsible for the recent counterfeit money being circulated is encouraged to call the Arkansas City Police Department at 620-441-4444 or 620-441-6601.

Additionally, the Arkansas City Police Department now offers the ability to submit a tip anonymously on its website. Click here for the link.

Cowley County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Call 620-442-7777 in Arkansas City or 620-221-7777 in Winfield.