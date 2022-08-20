ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in Arkansas City on Saturday morning ended with a man in custody, Arkansas City police say.

In a news release, the Arkansas City Police Department says at 5:18 a.m. on Aug. 20, officers were called to the 400 block of N. A St. to an 911 call. When officers arrived, they found an active disturbance between family members.

Officers found a 43-year-old Arkansas City man who was armed with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff where he barricaded himself into the house. He sustained a self-inflicted cut wound while inside the home.

During the incident, an officer sustained a cut wound.

Another person was found to have sustained cut wounds as a result of the incident. They were treated at the scene of the incident and released.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital as a result of the wound and is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.