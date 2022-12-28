WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.

According to a news release from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD), on Dec. 23 at 10:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Arkansas City Walmart for a shoplifting report.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already left, but police found the vehicle in the 2800 block of N. 2nd St.

Officers talked to the three occupants of the vehicle, and police say one of them allegedly took items from Walmart without paying. During the stop, officers noted a smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle, prompting a search.

Police say they found suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamines, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and open alcohol containers. They also found items associated with the sale of drugs.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of theft (second offense) and drug paraphernalia.

The other two occupants, a 27-year-old female and a 19-year-old female, were arrested on suspicion of distributing opiates, opium, narcotics, two counts of certain stimulant, distributing a controlled substance, distributing or possessing with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

The 19-year-old female was also arrested for being a minor in possession/consumption of alcohol and transporting an open container.

The three were booked into jail on bonds of $2,000, $33,000, and $33,600.