WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department has been investigating recent burglaries at the Paris Park Pool, and has now arrested two teenagers.

A news release from the ACPD says on June 28 at 2:15 a.m., officers discovered two teenagers — one a 15-year-old Arkansas City resident and 14-year-old Wichita resident — had allegedly burglarized the concession stand area of the pool.

The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary and and two counts of theft. They were released to guardians.

The ACPD says other charges will be presented to the Cowley County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.