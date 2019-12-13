Arkansas man arrested in Junction City for robbery charges

Nathaniel Painter (Courtesy: KSNT)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – An Arkansas man is in jail after a traffic stop in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department said Nathaniel Painter, 45, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., was speeding on I-70 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

The officer that pulled him over learned Painter was wanted on suspicion of bank robbery charges out of Paragould, Ark. The robbery happened on Monday.

Police said Painter was still in possession of most of the money that was taken. He’s currently being held without bond at the Geary County Detention Center.

