Arkansas man dressed as woman, who placed dead animals on gravestone, pleads guilty

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The elderly man accused of leaving more than a dozen dead animals on an old neighbor’s grave pleaded guilty on Monday.

Joseph Stroud, 79, agreed to a plea deal today, lowering his charges from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Stroud was arrested in August after he was caught on surveillance video dressed up in overalls and a woman’s wig placing dead animals on the headstone.

As part of the plea agreement, Stroud must also surrender his driver’s license because of his mental health.

Stroud was given a one-year suspended sentence and will have to pay more than $2,500 in victim restitution.