Arkansas man faces 22 counts for sexually explicit conduct with a child

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested Thursday, July 23, for rape, distributing, possessing, or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Circuit Court of Benton County.

Michael Henderson LeClaire, 33, was arrested by Rogers police and booked into the Benton County jail.

In early July, the Rogers police department got a tip from the Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip was from Snapchat that a user uploaded an image of a nude girl between the age of 12 to 14 years.

On July 14, another tip came in from the task force, that Instagram reported child pornography had been uploaded to the site. The picture showed the rape of a girl believed to be between the ages of 1 to 3 years old, according to the affidavit.

The name on the Instagram account that uploaded the video was “Mike,” along with a phone number and username, according to the report.

Rogers police did a record search and found the information matched LeClaire.

On July 22, detectives from Rogers police met with LeClaire at a home in Rogers where he was renting a room. The detectives asked him about his social media accounts. LeClaire said his Snapchat had been deactivated and he had not used his Instagram account since February or March of 2020, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant for LeClaire’s cell phone was obtained by police. Detectives stated they found more than 150 child sex abuse videos on the phone.

Detectives believe the man in the video is LeClaire assaulting a 1-to-3-year-old boy.

In another video, police believe LeClaire is raping a 5-year-old boy who is sleeping, the affidavit states. Officers believe this assault happened in Rogers.

Detectives showed LeClaire a video of one of the assaults, and he admitted that he is the person in the video raping the child, the affidavit states.

“The male in the video was two years old and lived in Missouri,” LeClaire told officers during questioning. The affidavit states that LeClaire was babysitting the child and the child’s siblings and that he recorded the assaults.

During the interview, LeClaire told detectives he was charged with a sexual offense when he was 12, and his victim was possibly 3 years old, at the time, according to the affidavit.

LeClaire is in the Benton County jail held on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested for:

Distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. (20 counts).

Producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child. (1 count).

Rape. (1 count).

His arraignment is scheduled for September 2, 2020 in Benton County.

LECLAIRE’S PRIOR ARRESTS