LAVALE, Md. (WDVM) — An Arkansas man is facing charges following a wild arrest in Allegany County, Maryland.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, William Jones Jr. of Ward, Arkansas, was taken into custody in LaVale, Maryland. Deputies told WDVM that Jones almost hit a number of vehicles in a Sheetz gas station parking lot.

Deputies say he then gave them a fake name to avoid being arrested. This prompted the deputies to search his vehicle, where they found multiple bags of methamphetamine.

While they were trying to transport Jones to the Allegany County Detention Center, deputies claim that he became violent, freeing himself from restraints and started kicking and head-butting the patrol vehicle. Deputies said when they tried to put him in more restraints for his own safety, Jones attempted to move his body in front of oncoming traffic and began screaming obscenities at motorists traveling on Winchester Road.

Mug shot of Kassidey Washburn. Photo courtesy of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Kassidey Washburn of Greenbrier, Arkansas, who the Sheriff’s Office says was also involved in the incident, was located at a nearby hotel. She was found in possession of methamphetamines and arrested on drug charges.

Jones faces a number of charges:

Fugitive from justice

Parole violation

3rd degree battery

Theft

Breaking and entering

Residential burglary

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Theft of property of an amount worth less than $25,000

Theft by receiving an amount worth less than $5,000

Theft of property, a firearm

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine of an amount less than 28 grams

Disorderly conduct

Identity fraud to avoid prosecution

Jones is currently being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on bond.