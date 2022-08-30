SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale, Arkansas, man was sentenced on Aug. 30 to 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, court documents say on Oct. 19, 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) received information that Ronnie Wayne Cain, 51, was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and that Cain had a search waiver on file.

The release says detectives conducted surveillance at Cain’s home. A parole search resulted in detectives finding:

Around 200 grams of methamphetamine

A set of digital scales

Three more containers of methamphetamine

Packaging material and utensils

A drug ledger

Two loaded firearms

$2,410 in cash

Cain, a multi-convicted felon, was out on bond for a similar arrest at the time of the offense, according to the release.