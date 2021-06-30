Arma man sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for second-degree murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.

Delmarco pleaded no contest to the charges on April 20, 2021, for the Feb. 4, 2019 death of 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco in Crawford County. 84-year-old Dorma Lemaster was also injured by Delmarco in the incident.

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme from Schmidt’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories