Arma man sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for second-degree murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.

Delmarco pleaded no contest to the charges on April 20, 2021, for the Feb. 4, 2019 death of 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco in Crawford County. 84-year-old Dorma Lemaster was also injured by Delmarco in the incident.

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme from Schmidt’s office.