HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — An armed robbery led to a rollover crash in western Kansas Sunday, July 24.

According to the Hays Police Department (HPD), at 10:40 a.m., dispatch received the first call of an armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 1200 block of E 27th St in Hays, Kansas.

Hays police say the cashier reported a black man with a handgun robbed the store of money before leaving, and that no one was hurt.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers began searching the area. Through an investigation, the HPD learned that there were three suspects that left the scene in a black Ford pickup truck with a topper.

At 12:09 p.m., dispatch put out an Attempt to Locate (ATL) the three suspects that were considered armed and dangerous.

The three suspects were later located at the Sonic in Oakley, Kansas, by a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) lieutenant.

The suspects fled, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s pickup truck drove westbound in the eastbound lane on Interstate 70, putting the public in harm’s way.

The KHP trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI), rolling both cars.

The trooper was temporarily trapped inside his car. He received minor injuries.

At 12:29 p.m., all suspects were taken into custody. The woman suspect was taken to a local hospital for injuries she endured in the rollover. The two men suspects were taken to the Ellis County Jail and are being held for armed robbery, according to the HPD.

The firearm used in the robbery, as well as other evidence, were discarded from the suspect’s pickup truck during the pursuit. The items were later located along the highway and, according to Hays police, have been recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.