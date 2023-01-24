LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 41-year-old man is taken into custody after a nearly nine-hour standoff in Lawrence.

Just before 5:30 Monday evening, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to reports from multiple people that someone was threatening them with a firearm at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of W. 25th Court, just east of Iowa Street.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and helped evacuate residents from nearby apartments, according to police.

Over the next several hours, police made numerous attempts to contact the suspect.

Police said Crisis Response Team Negotiators established some contact using a specialized robot, however, the suspect was non-compliant with negotiators’ requests to surrender.

At 2 a.m., nearly nine hours after the incident began, police said Crisis Response Team members made entry to the room where the suspect was located and were able to safely take the suspect into custody.

A firearm was recovered from inside the residence.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said the suspect, identified as Shawn Anthony Daniels, was booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Charging documents have been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.