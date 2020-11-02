Arrest made after man allegedly shows gun, yells racial comments outside of Wichita mosque

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday after he allegedly showed a gun and yelled racial comments to another man outside of a Wichita mosque.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Wichita police officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at the Masjid An Noor Mosque located in the 3100 block of East 17th Street. Police contacted a 53-year-old man who reported that another man yelled racially insensitive comments and displayed a handgun to him before leaving in his vehicle.

Through the investigation, Wichita officers said they learned that the same man had previously posted concerning posters around the Islamic Society of Wichita located in the 6600 block of East 34th Street North. The incident was reported around the same time.

Police said 26-year-old Dustin Arterburn was identified as the suspect and was arrested without incident at a home in Derby. Police said Arterburn acted alone and is not part of any network. He faces alleged aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

