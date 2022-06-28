HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 29-year-old Hutchinson man after deputies investigated the report of a rape.

The deputies were sent to a home in a housing development east of Hutchinson around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

With the information given to dispatchers, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a suspect in the area of G Avenue and Obee Road. They say the suspect’s vehicle was broken down in the middle of the road.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies and detectives continued to investigate the case, then booked Jarrod W. LaForce into jail on suspicion of:

Rape

Aggravated sodomy

Aggravated domestic battery

DUI

LaForce is being held on a bond of $105,250.

The sheriff’s office said it will not release any other information because the investigation is still in progress.