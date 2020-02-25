Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to death of 3-year-old Ulysses child
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Kingman Friendship Meals Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Salina Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Smoky Valley - USD 400 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Triplains - USD 275

Arrest made in connection to death of 3-year-old Ulysses boy

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department made an arrest related to the February 2019 death of a 3-year-old Ulysses boy.

On Monday, Feb. 24, at approximately 8:30 p.m., 26-year-old Uraquio “Rocky” A. Arredondo, was arrested at his home of 955 S. Cheyenne in Ulysses. Arredondo was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child. He was booked into the Grant County Jail.

The arrest follows a yearlong investigation by the KBI and the Ulysses Police Department into the death of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III. On Feb. 26, 2019, police and EMS were dispatched to the child’s home after they received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. Valenzuela was first transported to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to a Denver, Colo. hospital for treatment. He died Feb. 27, 2019, in Denver. Arredondo was in a relationship with child’s mother.

The Grant County Attorney will prosecute the case. Any further inquiries should be directed to the county attorney’s office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories