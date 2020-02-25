Arrest made in connection to death of 3-year-old Ulysses boy

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department made an arrest related to the February 2019 death of a 3-year-old Ulysses boy.

On Monday, Feb. 24, at approximately 8:30 p.m., 26-year-old Uraquio “Rocky” A. Arredondo, was arrested at his home of 955 S. Cheyenne in Ulysses. Arredondo was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child. He was booked into the Grant County Jail.

The arrest follows a yearlong investigation by the KBI and the Ulysses Police Department into the death of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III. On Feb. 26, 2019, police and EMS were dispatched to the child’s home after they received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. Valenzuela was first transported to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to a Denver, Colo. hospital for treatment. He died Feb. 27, 2019, in Denver. Arredondo was in a relationship with child’s mother.

The Grant County Attorney will prosecute the case. Any further inquiries should be directed to the county attorney’s office.

